Published on: 24 August 2023
Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now living in a kiosk amid poverty

Former Black Queens goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana, once a shining star in Ghana's women's football, now resides in a heartbreaking situation. She lives in a makeshift wooden kiosk in Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

Sulemana's football career was illustrious. She was part of Ghana's historic 1999 FIFA World Cup team and continued representing her country in the 2003 and 2007 tournaments.

She played alongside legends like Adjoa Bayor, Alerta Sackey, and Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo. At the club level, she donned the jerseys of Post Ladies in Ghana and Pelican Stars in Nigeria's Women's Premier League.

Despite her achievements, Sulemana's life has taken a devastating turn. Her current dwelling, a fragile wooden structure with an old advertising banner, provides little shelter, especially during the rainy season. While many of her peers transitioned to various professions after retiring from football, the 45-year-old goalkeeper faces extreme poverty.

In an exclusive interview with Original TV, Sulemana revealed her struggles. Despite earning money from her football career, a significant portion was used to care for her diabetic grandmother. Until recently, she was the goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Maidens of Ghana.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
