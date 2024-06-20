Former Black Queens goalkeeper Patricia Mantey seeks financial support for surgery

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Patricia Mantey has made a heartfelt appeal for financial assistance to cover the cost of surgery for a ligament injury.

Mantey, who sustained the injury while playing for Immigration Ladies, is reaching out to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Sports Ministry, and the public for help.

Despite receiving her salary from the club, she needs additional support to afford the surgery and return to the field.

"I sustained my ligament injury in October 2021 while playing a friendly game with my club at McDan Astro Turf. It was a corner kick, so I jumped into the air and caught the ball. When I landed, I realized my leg had twisted," Mantey explained.

Following an MRI test, doctors informed her that her ligament tissues were torn and that she would need surgery costing GHC 60,000.

"Although Immigration still pays me, I appeal to the GFA, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the general public to support me with money to undergo ligament surgery," she added.

Mantey played for the Black Queens from 2012 to 2018 and was part of the team that clinched victory in the inaugural WAFU Zone B Women's tournament in Abidjan, defeating host nation Cote d'Ivoire 1-0.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper also played a crucial role in the Black Maidens' historic qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in New Zealand, following a 2-1 win over Cameroon in Yaounde.