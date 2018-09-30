Former Black Queens striker Rumanatu Tahiru confident an African will win Women's best player soon

Former Black Queens striker Rumanatu Tahiru is hopeful one day an African woman will win the Women's Best Player Award.

Last week at the FIFA gong, Marta of Brazil won the Women's best player award for the sixth with no African player close to the top 10 best players.

However, Rumanatu Tahiru believes it is possible for an African to win the award. Tahiru, who was surprised after Modric won the FIFA best Player says something similar could happen in future.

"Everything is possible, nobody expected Modric to one day win it ahead of Ronaldo and Messi so everything is possible," she told Happy FM.

"Everyone can win the award, it's just about determination and hard-work and I know one day an African will win it and i hope it will be soon though," she added.

Africa Women's player of the year Asisat Lamina Oshoala of Nigeria is one of the few players from the continent expected to break into the top award.