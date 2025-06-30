Former Black Queens striker Samira Suleman offers five key strategies for Ghana to win WAFCON

Former Black Queens player, Samira Suleman, has provided five key strategies to help Ghana's women's national team succeed at the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Black Queens rounded up preparations with a game against Nigeria on Sunday. A game they lost 3-1 to their arch-rivals after back-to-back wins over Malawi and Benin.

The three-time finalist will begin their WAFCON campaign against holders South Africa before engaging Tanzania and Mali in the rest of their matches in Group C.

Ahead of the tournament, Suleman, who is now coach in Iceland, pointed out the essential ingredients to excel in Morocco.

She wrote on Facebook:

Black Queens Strategies for Success in the coming African cup of nations

What to Do:

- Solidify Team Chemistry: Continuous team-building activities and friendly matches prior to the tournament can enhance on-field chemistry and coordination. If players have been working together consistently and effectively, their chances of performing well improves.

- Focus on Set-Pieces: Given the physical nature of women’s football, focusing on set pieces (corners, free-kicks) could yield valuable scoring opportunities.

- Employ Versatile Tactics: Adopting a flexible strategy that adjusts to opponents’ strengths, whether it be defensive solidity or aggressive attacking play. A well thought out game plan that utilizes the strength of the players can make a significant difference.

- Utilize Key Players Effectively: Maximizing the potential of star players by involving them in critical game roles, ensuring they have the support and freedom to create goal scoring opportunities for the team.

- Mental Resilience: Preparing the team mentally to deal with pressure situations and maintaining focus through all stages of the tournament is critical. Crown us champion, our time is now.