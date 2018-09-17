Former Black Satellites defender Patrick Asmah dreams of playing for Juventus

Former Ghana U-20 star Patrick Asmah has revealed his dreams of playing for Italian giants Juventus before calling time on his career.

The Atlanta left back, currently on loan at Slovakian side FK Senica left Italy in search of regular playing time at a top flight side in Europe.

Despite being on the books of Atlanta, the 22 year old has spent most of his time on loan at serie B sides.

However after moving to Slovakia, the former U-20 indicated he wants to play for the Old Ladies and admits Cristiano Ronaldo is an icon he emulates.

“I will play for Juventus before i hang my boot adding that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of his favourite players,” he told soka25east.com.

Meanwhile, Asmah made astonishing revelations he said the Slovakian top flight league was better than the Italian serie A.

“It is far better than the Seria A. They play exciting and open football but the Italian league is more aggressive,”he added.

” There are no racism here [ Slovakia] and i’ve not faced any racist chant from fans.”

Asmah shot to prominence after an excellent U-20 world cup in New Zealand in 2015 earning him a contract in Europe.