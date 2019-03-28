Former Black Satellites gaffer Sellas Tetteh set to be named Ghana U-23 coach

FIFA U-20 World Cup winner Sellas Tetteh is set to be named coach of the Black Meteors, according to reports.

The Tamale City FC coach has been linked with the Ghana U-23 job following the double task held by coach Ibrahim Tanko.

The former Black Satellites coach was earlier reported to be on the radar of Bechem United, who are set to snap him ahead of the NC's special competition.

However, with the Nations Cup approaching the Normalisation Committee are set to relieve Ibrahim Tanko off the Black Meteors job for him to concentrate on the senior national team.

Tanko missed the bench of the senior team in their friendly against Mauritania with many questioning where his priority lies.

The Black Meteors have progressed to the final stage of the U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier, and will play Algeria in June, same time the Black Stars will be preparing for the AFCON.