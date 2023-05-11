Former Black Starlets goalkeeper Owusu Banahene appeals for financial assistance while in remand

Former Ghana Black Starlets goalkeeper Maxwell Owusu Banahene is currently being held in remand at the Kumasi Central Prisons, pending a potential jail sentence.

Banahene, who was the first-choice goalkeeper during Ghana's third-place finish at the U17 World Cup in New Zealand, has been detained for several months as he cannot afford the 6,000 Ghana cedis required for bail while his case is pending.

The former youth goalkeeper is accused of defrauding a woman of a significant sum of money under the pretence of helping her to travel abroad, despite never having met her before.

The funds were transferred to Banahene's accounts, but he denies any involvement in the alleged fraud. Speaking to Crime Check Foundation, Banahene claimed that someone had used his name and account to carry out the fraudulent activity.

Banahene's mother, Eno Serwaa, also spoke out in support of her son, insisting that he is innocent and cannot afford to pay the required bail amount. She urged Ghanaians to contribute to help her son's situation.

During his playing career, Banahene featured for clubs including Hasaacas and Asante Kotoko.