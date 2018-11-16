Former Black Starlets midfielder Seth Ablade named coach of Finnish side FC Jazz

Former Ghana U17 midfielder Seth Ablade has been appointed as head coach of Finnish side FC Jazz.

The 35-year-old has been named as a replacement for Olli Orvasto who has had two unsuccessful seasons at the club.

The Teshie-native says he is ready for the task ahead after honing his coaching skills at the juvenile side.

“I am really happy for this opportunity. Moreover, I am glad that I have gotten the chance to become the club’s head coach,” Ablade told the club’s website

“I hope the crew stays well because the team have skilled players who can deliver iin all games.”

He also put up his playing philosophy and hoped his players will play to his style.

“I want my team to move the ball quickly and play bravely up the field. It is also important that we defend with few errors and exhibit high quality,”

He holds a UEFA licence A certificate in coaching and has been working with the youth side of FC Jazz since 2016.

Ablade, who was a member of the Ghana U17 team that finished 3rd in New Zealand 1999, arrived in Finland in 2004 and featured for clubs including KuPS and AC Oulu.

He is the father of Fulham FC youngster Terry Ablade.