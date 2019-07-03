Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu linked with Asante Kotoko return

Former Ghana No.2 Maxwell Konadu has been linked with the Asante Kotoko coaching job.

The position has become vacant after CK Akonnor confirmed on a Kumasi-based radio station he has been axed after nine months in-charge.

Akonnor claims he was told to step down and take up the position of technical director at the club but rejected that offer.

Konadu won the Ghana Premier League title with the Porcupine Warriors in his first full season at the club in 2011.

The following year, he was appointed Black Stars assistant coach and had to leave his job.