Former Black Stars assistant Maxwell Konadu joins Nsoatreman FC as head coach

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has been appointed as the new Head Coach of Nsoatreman Football Club in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced coach has signed a two-year deal with the club, pending an official announcement on Tuesday, July 18.

Konadu's appointment comes after the resignation of Mumuni Sokpari, who guided the team to the semi-finals of the 2023 MTN FA Cup and maintained their league status.

With his wealth of experience in the domestic league, Konadu is expected to bring his expertise to help lead Nsoatreman FC to further success.

Konadu has previously served as the head coach of Asante Kotoko on two occasions and has also had stints with Legon Cities FC, as well as coaching the Ghana U-20 and U-23 teams.

He was part of the coaching staff for the Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nsoatreman FC will be hoping that Konadu's leadership and tactical acumen will guide the team to achieve their goals in the upcoming season.