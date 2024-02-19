Former Black Stars boss Otto Addo in pole position for return to Ghana hot seat

The search for a new coach for the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, has taken a promising turn with the emergence of Germany-based Ghanaian trainer, Otto Addo, as the front-runner for the position.

According to reports, Addo is leading the race after impressing the selection committee with his vision and coaching philosophy, which aligns with the team's ethos.

The Black Stars have been without a permanent coach since the dismissal of Chris Hughton and his technical team following a disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team failed to advance beyond the group stages, drawing two games and finishing third in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

In response, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) established a committee, led by Vice President Mark Addo, to find and appoint a suitable replacement.

The committee has been tasked with identifying a coach who is a proven winner, shares Ghana's football values, and can inspire the team to success.

Otto Addo, who previously served as the interim coach of the Black Stars in 2022, has gained favour with the selection committee due to his experience and track record.

Under his guidance, Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a victory over Nigeria in the playoffs but ultimately did not advance beyond the group stage in Qatar.

If appointed, Addo will inherit a team in transition, with several young players vying for spots in the starting lineup.

However, his reputation for developing talent and fostering a positive team culture could prove invaluable in helping the Black Stars realise their full potential.

The decision to hire a new coach is part of a broader effort by the GFA to revamp the national team program and restore its status as a force to be reckoned with in international football.

By bringing in a respected and experienced coach like Otto Addo, Ghana may be able to regain its footing and compete at the highest levels once again.