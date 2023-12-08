Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan fined over GHS1 million for malicious prosecution of journalist

The Accra High Court has fined former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, GH₵1 million for maliciously prosecuting journalist Anthony Sarfo.

The court found Gyan and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo, guilty of falsely accusing Sarfo of extortion and unlawful arrest.

The case dates back to 2016 when an alleged sodomy story involving Gyan was published on a website owned by Sarfo.

Gyan and his management team claimed that Sarfo and three others had extorted money from them, leading to their arrest and charge.

However, the court found that the arrest was pursued by Anim Addo to protect Gyan's image and facilitate a move to China, rather than being related to the publication itself.

The court awarded Sarfo GH₵900,000 in damages, GH₵111,000 for the 111 months he was out of work, and GH₵1,000 for each of the 111 days he spent in court, totalling GH₵1,071,000.

Additionally, Anim Addo and Gyan were ordered to pay GH₵60,000 each, bringing the total amount owed by Gyan and his management team to GH₵1,191,000.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been slapped with damages in the sum of over GHc1M for malicious prosecution by the High Court in Accra. Anthony Sarfo, the Plaintiff in the action against Asamoah Gyan after the court judgement. #GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/2yZu2gPoSv — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) December 8, 2023

This ruling marks a significant milestone in the legal battle between Gyan and Sarfo, with the court's decision underscoring the importance of protecting journalists from malicious prosecution and ensuring that those who engage in such behaviour are held accountable.

The case began in 2019 when Sarfo and three others were acquitted and discharged of extortion charges brought against them by Gyan.

Following their acquittal, Sarfo sued Gyan and Anim Addo for malicious prosecution, seeking GH₵1 million in damages and won.