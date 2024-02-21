Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan leads effort to revive Ghanaian sports

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is spearheading an initiative to revive various sporting disciplines in the country, including football, athletics, and boxing.

In a call to action on social media, Gyan emphasised the importance of collaborating with fellow sports legends to leverage their collective influence, networks, and resources to attract investors and positively impact the youth involved in sports.

Gyan believes that engaging and developing young athletes through diverse sporting channels can foster greater focus, enjoyment, and eventually, a resurgence of national pride.

"I believe the time has come for Legends in sports to come together and use their influence, network and resources in attracting investors into our country and make a meaningful impact on our youth in the sports fraternity i.e football, boxing and other athletics," he stated.

"I strongly believe that engaging our youth and grooming them through these avenues can get them to be more focused, make sports more fun and attractive and eventually bring us together once again just as it used to be in the past. I have started this journey and I humbly invite all my colleagues to join in this cause in reclaiming our football days."

To support his vision, Gyan has already taken steps to promote youth development in sports, launching the Baby Jet U-16 tournament, which has successfully produced talented footballers like Mathew Anim Cudjoe, who currently plays for Dundee United in Scotland.

Additionally, Gyan has invested in boxing promotion through his Baby Jet Boxing venture.

By inviting his colleagues to join forces, Gyan hopes to create a unified effort to revitalize Ghanaian sports and restore its former glory.

With the support of other sporting greats, Gyan aspires to create a sustainable impact that benefits the nation's youth and inspires a new generation of athletes.