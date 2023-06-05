Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan optimistic about future of Ghana Premier League

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his belief that there is still potential for improvement in the Ghana Premier League, despite concerns about low attendance and questions regarding the overall quality of the top-flight competition.

With the 2022/23 Ghana football season coming to a close this weekend, Gyan remains optimistic about the league's progress.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Gyan shared his observations about the Ghana Premier League, stating, "I observe the Ghana Premier League from a distance because I'm not familiar with most of the players. There is quality in the Ghana Premier League, but I think there is still room for improvement."

Gyan's comments reflect his continued interest in Ghanaian football and his belief that the league has the potential to develop further. Despite acknowledging that he may not be fully acquainted with the current crop of players, he remains confident in the league's capabilities.

As the season nears its conclusion, Medeama SC are poised to clinch the league title with a draw against Tamale City. However, the battle for survival in the top flight remains intense, with 21-time champions Hearts of Oak in danger of relegation. The final matchday will determine the outcome for both Medeama and the relegation-threatened teams.