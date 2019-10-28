Former Black Stars captain John Mensah loses mum

The mother of former Black Stars captain John Mensah, Madam Mary Donkor aka Auntie Amafoa, has died after a short illness in Obuasi.

She was 78.

The strong defender’s mother joined the ancestral world last Thursday, and indications are that November 2, has been fixed for the one-week observation at Kriki Wawasi in Obuasi as custom demands.

“It has not been easy, it is tough, but God knows best. Funeral arrangements would be announced later,” said the former Sunderland libero.

Mensah captained Black Stars at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Ghana.

He was vital in Black Stars qualification to the 2006 and 2010 Fifa World Cups.