Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah celebrates daughter's birthday in style

Former Ghana star Stephen Appiah, marked a special milestone as he celebrated his daughter's birthday in a heartwarming fashion.

Renowned for his contributions to the Black Stars and his time at Juventus, Stephen Appiah took to social media to share the joyous occasion of his daughter Vanessa Appiah's birthday.

To commemorate this significant day, Stephen Appiah shared a delightful video capturing the essence of Vanessa's birthday celebration as she turned another year older.

Vanessa Appiah's birthday fell on August 24, making it a momentous day for the Appiah family. Being the youngest among Stephen Appiah's children, Vanessa holds a unique place in the hearts of her family members. The former football star, who is a proud father of three children, showered love and attention on his daughter's special day.

Rodney Appiah, Stephen Appiah's eldest child, is continuing in his father's footsteps as a budding footballer. Meanwhile, his second son, Larry Appiah, recently achieved a significant academic feat by earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK).

