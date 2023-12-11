Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah worried over Ghana's AFCON preparation

Former captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah remains worried by the lack of information on Ghana's preparation ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

With 33 days to begin the tournament in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars are yet to release an itinerary of their activities towards the competition.

Few weeks ago, Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie revealed that his outfit had no idea over where the team will be camping.

This has raised concerns over the country's preparations towards the competition in January.

"[Not knowing where to pitch camp at this point] brings a lot of distraction because, at the end of the day when you are going to a tournament, you want everything to be done ahead of time," he told Joy Sports.

"Here we are, we still don't know the venue where the team will go and camp.

"We hope that whatever is happening, they [GFA] know better. They should finalise everything so the boys will go to camp in peace. They will represent Ghana well in Cote d'Ivoire and we will see what they will come out with."

The Black Stars were knocked out at the group stage of the tournament last year in Cameroon.