Former Black Stars chief drummer Joseph Langabell challenges detractors amid allegations

Former Black Stars chief drummer Joseph Langabell has boldly challenged his critics to provide concrete evidence to support the various accusations they have made against him regarding his association with the national team players.

Although Langabell was widely regarded as a morale booster and a key figure in the Black Stars' camp, there were rumours that he had ulterior motives that were detrimental to the team's interests.

Among the allegations were claims that Langabell facilitated the distribution of substances such as Indian hemp and juju to the players. However, in an interview with Romeo Oduro on his YouTube channel, Langabell vehemently denied these accusations, questioning the credibility of their sources.

While acknowledging that he had heard such rumours, Langabell explained that it would have been impossible for him to engage in such activities, as he would not have been able to pass through immigration checks at various airports without being apprehended.

He further pointed out that if he were truly engaged in such activities, former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi would not have allowed him to be involved with the team for over a decade.

Langabell attributed the speculations to individuals who were envious of his close relationship with the team and aimed to tarnish his reputation.

Langabell's association with the Black Stars ended with the arrival of the Kurt Okraku administration, as part of the restructuring of the national teams. In the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, he was conspicuously positioned among the other supporters who were flown to the tournament.

"Thirteen years of Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration, did you see anyone catch me at the airport for carrying substance? Did any player come out to make such allegations against me? So those who said those things, how did they get the information? For those who said that jealousy go shame, way go quench," Langabell emphasised.