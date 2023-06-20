Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant arrives in Ghana for 2023 All Star Festival

Zambia coach Avram Grant has arrived in Accra, Ghana, ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 All Star Festival in Dormaa-Ahenkro, located in the Brong Ahafo region.

Grant, an experienced coach who previously managed Premier League clubs Chelsea and West Ham United, recently guided Zambia to qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations over the weekend.

They secured their spot in the tournament by defeating the Ivory Coast's Elephants with an impressive 3-0 victory at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, ending an eight-year absence from the prestigious event.

Upon his arrival in Ghana, Grant was seen accompanied by Dr Ernest Koranteng, the Chief Executive of The Business Africa Consulting Group, who warmly welcomed him.

The BAC Group has assigned Grant to lead the All Star players from the technical dugout in a friendly match against coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's B&A Stars. The match will take place at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro on Thursday, 22 June 2023, as the culminating event of the 2023 All Star Festival.

Expressing his excitement about being back in Ghana, Grant stated, "I really love Ghana, and as you can see, I have a strong relationship with beautiful people here. Dr Ernest Koranteng has done so much to ensure that people in that part of the country get to enjoy and feel the presence of their football stars. Honestly, I'm happy to be back and be part of this unique history. I love the fact that I will get to reunite with my former players such as Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, and Jordan Ayew, among others."

He also mentioned using the opportunity to relax after successfully qualifying Zambia for the upcoming AFCON tournament, emphasizing that his current focus is on the 2023 All Star Festival.

Grant, who led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League final in 2008 and Ghana to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final, where they finished as runners-up, has had a distinguished coaching career.

He most recently served as the technical director and subsequently the head coach of the Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United in 2018. Before that, he led Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2015 and to the tournament's semifinals in 2017.

With Grant's arrival and involvement in the All Star Festival, football fans in Ghana are eagerly anticipating the exciting match between the All Star players and B&A Stars, which promises to be a memorable event for both players and spectators alike.

