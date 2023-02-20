Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah acknowledges Christian Atsu’s exemplary conduct

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu, describing him as a player who always made him proud. Appiah's comments come in the wake of the sudden death of the Ghana international.

Appiah gave Atsu his debut when the Black Stars faced Lesotho in 2012. The former Chelsea winger scored in the game, which Ghana won 7-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, Appiah expressed his sadness at Atsu's passing and extended his condolences to the player's family and all Ghanaians.

"When he heard that there's been an earthquake in Turkey, we were all praying that he would be found, but God knows best," Appiah said.

"He is someone who, when you give him a role on the field, will do his best to make you the coach proud. I used to tell my players to go onto the field and show that they deserve to be on the team. Atsu is one of the players who never disgraced me."

Appiah also spoke of Atsu's off-field demeanour, describing him as humble and always laughing. "The old and new players used to play with him every time. Apart from that, in his social life, we all knew how he helped the less privileged. That is all I can say about Atsu," he added.

Atsu was trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week after a high-magnitude earthquake struck in Hatay, Turkey on February 6, 2023. His body was discovered lifeless on February 18, and he was added to the death toll of over 46,000 after the earthquake.

The 31-year-old winger made 65 appearances for Ghana and scored 9 goals in his 11-year international career. He is the only Ghanaian to win the best player and best goal at AFCON, a feat he achieved in 2015.