Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah in talks to become Kotoko coach

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, is in talks to become the new head trainer of Asante Kotoko, according to local media reports.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently without a permanent coach after the sacking of Seydou Zerbo following a 2-0 defeat to Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium. Abdul Gazale has been in charge as the interim boss.

However, it has been reported that Appiah has reached an agreement in principle with the club, subject to the approval of Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer.

Appiah has been without a club since leaving Kenpong Soccer Academy earlier this year. Earlier this year applied for the Black Stars job but Chris Hughton was appointed ahead of him.

Appiah has a wealth of experience in management, coaching the Black Stars at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He is a revered figure among Kotoko supporters, having played for and captained the club during an illustrious career that saw him win seven Ghana Premier League titles and the African Champions League in 1983.

Kotoko will play their next game against Premier League leaders, Aduana Stars, at the Baba Yara Stadium. They will be hoping for a win to bounce back to winning ways after they were thrashed 3-0 by Berkeum Chelsea last time.