Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah reveals what Ghana need to win trophies

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is seeking a third stint with Ghana and has revealed what the country needs to do to win trophies.

The Black Stars have not won a trophy since 1982, when they won the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time.

"The last time we checked I had introduced about 40 players to the Black Stars in recent times. These are the players who are carrying the team and holding aloft the Ghana flag now," Appiah, who led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup told Graphic Sports.

"I believe we must have a succession plan for the Black Stars and not only think of getting immediate results always.

"For instance, considering the pool of players we have in the team now, there is the need to build a strong first team for tournaments and also have a second strong team as a backup for the future," he explained further.

"That is the succession plan I'm talking about. We must have a development plan to build a strong and winsome Black Stars team for the future," he added.

Appiah has not held a high-profile position since leaving the Black Stars in late 2019.

Until recently, he was the coach of the lower-tier Kenpong Football Academy.