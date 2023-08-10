Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to contest for Ghana FA Executive Council with support from Otumfuo

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will contest for Ghana FA Executive Council Membership position on the ticket of Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Ghana FA Elections.

The nomination process for the upcoming elections has been opened with candidates already picking up their forms.

According to a report by the Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio, life patron of the club His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu ll has given his full backing and support to Appiah to vie for Premier League spot in Executive Council.

Appiah, who managed Black Stars in two stints, recently returned to active football, this not as coach following his appointment as part of Interim Management Committee set up Otumfuo to run Kotoko in the absence of board of directors and management.

Appiah serves in the capacity as a technical director and will the get the chance to contest for the Executive Council slot on behalf of the club.

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the nomination process for the upcoming 2023 Elections is opened.