Former Black Stars defender Harrison Afful departs Charlotte FC in MLS

Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC have confirmed that Harrison Afful, the former Black Stars defender, will be departing from the team as his contract has expired after the 2023 MLS season.

This decision was announced along with the non-renewal of contracts for five other players.

During the 2023 MLS season, the 37-year-old Afful made a total of fifteen league appearances for Charlotte FC, contributing to the team's efforts on the field.

In an official statement, Charlotte FC disclosed the players whose contract options have been declined: Harrison Afful, McKinze Gaines, Chris Hegardt, Pablo Sisniega, Jan Sobocinski, and Adrian Zendejas.

The club expressed their gratitude to all the departing players, acknowledging their valuable contributions to Charlotte FC throughout their time with the team.

Harrison Afful, who previously played for the Columbus Crew, boasts an impressive ten seasons of experience in Major League Soccer. His tenure with Charlotte FC, although marked by its conclusion, will be remembered as a significant chapter in his storied MLS career.

As the offseason progresses, Charlotte FC are expected to make further announcements regarding their squad for the upcoming season, as they continue to build a competitive roster for the future.