Former Black Stars defender Jerry Akaminko defies retirement amid inactivity

Former Black Stars defender Jerry Akaminko has chosen to postpone his retirement plans despite a period of inactivity within the football realm.

Despite being away from the game for some time, Akaminko has not officially hung up his boots. The 35-year-old player's absence from active play commenced after his departure from Indonesian club Persik Kediri in 2020.

In an interview with Angle FM's Saddick Adams, Akaminko candidly revealed that his situation is better described as a "semi-retirement," as he delves into new ventures.

While reflecting on his current status, Akaminko explained, "I have not retired 100 percent from football, it’s rather a semi-retirement. I have been embarking on a lot of things that have prevented me from training. I have not stopped playing and can’t leave the game at the moment but I'm just not active."

Akaminko played a pivotal part of the squad that secured qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. However, his dreams were thwarted by an unfortunate injury a few days before the tournament, which led to his unfortunate omission from the final squad.

With his fervent desire to remain connected to the sport, Akaminko's journey takes an intriguing turn as he navigates this semi-retirement phase, refusing to fully bid adieu to the game that has defined a significant part of his life.