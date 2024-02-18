Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil blames lack of unity for Ghana's poor AFCON

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has blamed Ghana's poor Africa Cup of Nations to the lack of unity in the national team.

The Black Stars failed to win a game in Ivory Coast, exiting the tournament at the group stage for the second successive time.

Paintsil, who was speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, believes the players were unlucky while blaming the entire team for also lacking leadership qualities.

"The players were unlucky," he said. "But we also lacked leadership quality.

"This is from the top. From the technical team and when you are working with such players you have to stand up with your game," he added.

"The boys were not united. When I say they were unlucky, there are a lot things they were lacking.

"There was so much individual brilliance and they did not play as a team."

Painstil revealed what made the Black Stars strong during their time, claiming the team was built on a strong bond.

"During our time, we could predict the scoreline before the game. There was respect and unity in our team," he continued.

"The players will have to take responsibility."