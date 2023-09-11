Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil initiates scouting programme to discover new talent

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has embarked on a scouting programme with the aim of uncovering young football talent for the nation.

Paintsil believes that this initiative is a way for him to give back to the country, as he himself was discovered through a similar process and went on to become an asset for the Black Stars.

Paintsil recalled how the late Ghanaian coach, Emmanuel Kwasi Afrane, spotted him while he was playing in Berekum, and this opportunity led to his successful career.

He explained to Ghanaweb, "Myself, Ofori Quaye, Patrick Villas, Isaac Vorsah, and Mamunatu Suleman. We bring all these players to come and play for the young boys... I always say that never forget where you come from, always remember where you come from, because I was scouted by EK Afrane while I was in Berekum. So it's good to follow in his footsteps."

Paintsil emphasised the importance of providing young talents with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and express themselves freely in the world of football.

His commitment to nurturing talent extends to his ownership of the John Paintsil Football Academy, which competes in Ghana's lower-tier league. The academy aspires to qualify for Ghana's second-tier league in the near future.