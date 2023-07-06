Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil urges players to stay focused for Ghana football

John Paintsil has called on players to exhibit unwavering focus and dedication in their commitment to representing their country.

The former Ghana defender emphasized that players have the power to bring about positive change in Ghanaian football, highlighting their role as crucial influencers in the sport.

In urging the players, Paintsil stated on Asempa FM, "I will beg the players because they can change things around for Ghana football. It's not GFA, coaches, and supporters."

Drawing from his own playing experience, Paintsil emphasised the importance of player determination and playing with pride, which led to impressive results for the nation.

Paintsil's remarks serve as a reminder of the significant impact players can have on the success and development of Ghanaian football. He emphasised that it is ultimately the players who can drive change and bring about a positive transformation within the sport.

The 42-year-old was part of the Ghana squad that qualified for the first-ever World Cup in 2006. He featured in Germany and was also in South Africa for the 2010 tournament. Paintsil made 89 appearances for the Black Stars.