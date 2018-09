Ghanaian defender Abdul Kadiri Mohammed has been named in the Russian Premier League Team of Week after the seventh round of matches.

Mohammed was handed his first start at Arsenal Tula on Saturday when they thrashed Krylya Sovetov 4-0.

The former Ashanti Gold SC star played in a defensive midfield role and was excellent, resolute and a delight to watch.

Mohammed could earn him a permanent slot in the starting line-up of Arsenal Tula.