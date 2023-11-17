Former Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila establishes club for talent development

Former Ghana international Rashid Sumaila has taken a significant step in contributing to the development of football in Ghana by establishing a third-division club named Adisadel Youth Sporting Club in the Central Region.

Currently unattached, Sumaila aims to follow in the footsteps of other retired Ghanaian footballers who have set up clubs to nurture and develop talent in the country. Notable names like Nii Odartey Lamptey, Godwin Attram, and Awudu Issaka have contributed to football development through club establishments.

The Adisadel Youth Sporting Club is gearing up for the 2023/24 Central Region Division Three League. While preparing for league participation, the club will prioritise talent development as part of its mission.

Sumaila, a former Black Stars defender, hails from the Central Region and expressed his desire to give back to society by establishing the football club.

Starting his career with Cape Coast-based Ebusua Dwarfs, he later played for Asante Kotoko before venturing abroad for various football experiences.

The 30-year-old center-back has had an extensive career, playing for clubs in South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, and Serbia. His notable stints include spells with Al Gharafa, Red Star Belgrade, Qadsia SC, Saham Club, and Muaither SC.

Having earned 10 caps for the Black Stars since his debut in 2012, Sumaila was part of the Ghanaian squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the team reached the group stage.