Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom urges GFA to embrace constructive criticism

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to be open to feedback and constructive criticism following the national team's poor performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana failed to advance beyond the group stages for the second consecutive time, leading to mounting pressure on the football association.

During an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Inkoom acknowledged the frustration among fans and stakeholders but stressed that disbanding the GFA would not solve the problems plaguing Ghanaian football.

Instead, he suggested that the association should listen to suggestions from others and work towards finding solutions.

"It's not the dissolution of the FA that will help us; what's important is that they should be receptive to new ideas," Inkoom said.

"We're all working towards the same goal - to improve the state of our football."

Calls for change have intensified in recent weeks, with journalists organising the 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration in Accra on February 14.

Participants demanded sweeping reforms in the governance of Ghana Football, and a petition was submitted to parliament urging lawmakers to take action.

The petition has since been referred to the Committee on Youth and Sports for further consideration.