Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom visits late Christian Atsu’s family

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, has paid a visit to the family house of his late teammate, Christian Atsu, to express his formal condolences to the family.

Inkoom played alongside Atsu in the national team, and he was deeply saddened by the news of his friend's passing.

Accompanied by his wife, the veteran defender took the time to sign the Book of Condolence opened in the name of Christian Atsu. Inkoom also commiserated with the family and offered his support during this difficult time.

Several Black Stars teammates have visited the family house since Monday to pay their respects. The outpouring of support for the family has been overwhelming, with donations coming in from all over the world.

The President of Liberia, George Weah, donated $10,000 to the family of the deceased player. In addition, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also donated GHS10,000.

The family has scheduled to hold the One Week observation of the demise of Christian Atsu on March 4, as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one.

The football community remains united in grief and continues to offer support and condolences to the Atsu family during this difficult time.