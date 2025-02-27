Former Black Stars defender Shilla Illiasu sends important message to Otto Addo amid possible captaincy shake-up

Former Black Stars defender Illiasu Shilla has urged Ghana head coach Otto Addo to exercise caution amid reports of a possible captaincy change.

According to Shilla, the transition of the captain's armband from Thomas Partey to Jordan Ayew could create division within the team.

Shilla expressed concerns that both Ayew and Partey have their own close-knit groups within the squad, and the change in captaincy could lead to a rift.

"For the old players, our fear and our worry is that if care is not taken, it will come to a time that the team will be divided into two," he said.

Shilla questioned the timing of the decision, asking, "Why now?" He also highlighted Partey's experience and previous captaincy, saying, "We should also remember it was the same Partey who captained Ghana in those two crucial games against Mali in Bamako and the Central African Republic in Kumasi."

Shilla emphasized the need for caution, stating, "When you look at the game itself, you know, you can't compare Jordan to Partey in terms of experience."

With Ghana set to resume its World Cup qualifying campaign in March, Shilla's warning adds to the intrigue surrounding the team's preparations.