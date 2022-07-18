Former Black Stars forward Odartey Lamptey believes Ghana will make history in Qatar

Former Ghana U17 World Cup winner, Nii Odartey Lamptey, believes the Black Stars of Ghana can make history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The ex-Aston Villa player is confident the new additions to the Black Stars team will bring quality to the team.

"We should be able to do well. I believe in the GFA and the technical team that has been assembled, especially considering how they qualified us for the 2022 World Cup," he told GNA Sports.

"Getting these new players is a plus for the team as we look to build a formidable side. I believe we can do better than what we did in 2010 and I urge Ghanaians to rally behind the team when the time comes," he added.

The four times African champions qualified for the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the playoffs via the away goal rule.

Ghana have been paired alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.