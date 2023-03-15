Former Black Stars goalie Fatau Dauda delighted to begin work as Ghana U20 goalkeepers trainer

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has started work as the trainer of Ghana U20 national team goalkeepers.

Dauda is working with former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu in the new technical set up of the Black Satellites.

The ex-Ashantigold star shared his excitement after first day of work.

"Thanks to all Ghanaians and the FA for this wonderful opportunity to serve in this capacity as a Goalkeepers coach for the U20 Male National team,(Black satellite). With the technical team (Ghana Black Satellite U20)," he wrote on Twitter.

Dauda acquired his Caf license C coaching certificate recently and works with the Right to Dream Academy, nuturing the next goalkeeping talents in the country.

Coach Samuel Boadu has opened camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence as he begins the process of building a new team.

Ghana failed to qualify for the U20 Nations Cup in Egypt, subsequently failing to make it to the World Cup in Indinesia.