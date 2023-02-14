Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda backs Chris Hughton's appointment

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has expressed confidence in Chris Hughton's appointment as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

Speaking to reporters, Dauda believes Hughton's previous experience with the national team as a Technical Advisor will aid him in succeeding as the head coach of the team.

"He's been with the team during even the qualifiers…so he knows the core of the team so I think it will be very easier for him to continue from where Otto left. He knows the boys, he knows the core of the team so I think he will continue from there and he will do well," Dauda said.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointed Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars on Sunday, February 12, 2023, following the resignation of Otto Addo.

Dauda, who played for the Black Stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2013 AFCON, also disclosed that Hughton can continue from where former coach Otto Addo left off.

The appointment of Hughton has been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some expressing doubts about his ability to lead the team. However, Dauda is optimistic about the new coach and believes he will succeed in his new role.

Black Stars will be looking to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and many Ghanaians will be hoping that Hughton can lead the team to success by winning next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.