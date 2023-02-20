GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes Christian Atsu is resting in heaven

Published on: 20 February 2023
Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes Christian Atsu is resting in heaven

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has expressed his belief that Christian Atsu, the late Ghanaian footballer, is resting peacefully in heaven.

Atsu, who had been trapped under the rubble of his apartment in Turkey for 12 days following a devastating earthquake on February 6, was confirmed dead on Saturday.

His mortal remains were flown back to Ghana on Sunday. Dauda, Atsu's former teammate, took to Instagram to pray for the deceased player.

"I believe you are resting in HEAVEN Chris, Rest Well," he wrote.

The Ghanaian government has assured the public that Atsu will be given a fitting burial.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more