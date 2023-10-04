Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda expresses confidence in Ghanaian football's revival

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has expressed unwavering confidence in the resurgence of Ghanaian football following the recent achievements of Medeama and Dreams FC in CAF inter-club competitions.

Both Medeama and Dreams FC have made history by securing qualification to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively. This milestone marks the first time in their histories that these Ghanaian clubs have reached this stage.

Medeama's victory over Horoya AC and Dreams FC's triumph over Kallon FC have been celebrated as significant accomplishments for Ghanaian football.

Dauda commended both clubs for their impressive performances, stating, "I will commend both Medeama and Dreams FC for their group stage qualification in the Champions League and the Confederations Cup. For so many years, our clubs have struggled to make it to the group stage, but this time, we have Medeama and Dreams FC in the group stage."

He went on to express optimism about the future of Ghanaian football, saying, "It is possible for us to win back our slots if clubs continue to perform like Medeama and Dreams FC in Africa. It's all about time, trust me, our football will rise again because there have been some changes."

Dauda's comments reflect the hope and belief that Ghanaian football is on an upward trajectory, with the potential for more success on the continental stage in the future.