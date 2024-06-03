Former Black Stars goalkeeper Owusu Mensah reveals unfulfilled promises from 1982 AFCON triumph

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Owusu Mensah has disclosed that the promises made to the Ghanaian team before their victorious 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign were never honoured.

Ghana emerged as champions of the 1982 Afcon, defeating host nation Libya 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. George Alhassan scored Ghana's goal in the 35th minute, while Ali Al-Beshari equalized for Libya in the 70th minute. The final, held at the 11th June Stadium in Tripoli, saw Alhassan become the tournament's top scorer with four goals.

Speaking on the Ernest Bruce Smith Show on YouTube, Owusu Mensah, who played for Cornerstones and Accra Hearts of Oak, revealed the disappointment felt by the team.

"No, he didn't give it to us. JJ said we should lead with the ball, and they will follow us with guns. If you ask the players that were there, they will tell you," Mensah said.

Mensah explained that the lack of follow-through on the promises made to the team led to a significant fallout. "We didn't do anything, that is why the Black Stars collapsed. So when we left the camp, we all said we won't play for the Black Stars again. Ampadu picked his bag and traveled abroad, and others went to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, we all traveled," he continued.

The former goalkeeper also shared that the players were misled about the benefits they would receive. "What he said was we and our families will enjoy but he didn't promise us house or car," Mensah clarified.

The broken promises had long-term effects on the team. When Ghana was preparing to defend their title in Ivory Coast, the team struggled due to the departure of many key players. The disillusionment among the players who felt betrayed by the unmet promises significantly weakened the squad.

The 1982 AFCON victory remains a significant achievement in Ghana's football history,as the team is yet to win another trophy since that triumph.