Former Black Stars goalkeeper William Amamoo pays tribute to late Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars goalkeeper William Amamoo has paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu, a former teammate who recently passed away.

Amamoo says he had been planning to set up a foundation to help those in need with Atsu, and the two were scheduled to meet in Sweden on May 12, 2023, for a strategic meeting.

"It was very hard to take the news of Atsu's death. I took a flight to Turkey to go and visit him when the news came out that he had been taken to the hospital. I spent three days and returned. It has really affected me," Amamoo said.

"We had a project that we were going to do, and he wanted us to put our foundation together. He was supposed to meet me on May 12, 2023. Atsu wanted us to extend the charity work across the country, and I asked him why he had the will to help others even if we also extended charity to others," Amamoo continued.

"He even came up with the idea of the 30 Project, and I was expecting him in Sweden in May. Atsu's vision will never die; it must continue," Amamoo added.

The "30 Project" was named after Atsu's jersey number during his playing days at club level, and he had a strong desire to extend his charity work to others. Amamoo intends to continue their charity work in memory of Atsu.

"I am determined to ensure that our project goes ahead, and I will do everything I can to honour his memory," Amamoo said. "Atsu was a good friend and a kind soul, and he will be deeply missed. But his vision for helping others will live on."