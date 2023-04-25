Former Black Stars midfielder Agyemang-Badu accused of causing player revolt at Great Olympics

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been accused of causing player revolt during his time at Great Olympics by picking and choosing which matches he wanted to play in.

The club's Communications Director, Saint Osei, revealed that this decision did not sit well with the rest of the team.

"Agyeman-Badu was picking and choosing the matches he wanted to play. Agyemang-Badu chose to play Kotoko because it is a big club. There was a player revolt because he was picking and choosing the matches he wanted to play," Osei said in an interview with Max FM.

This comes after Badu himself claimed earlier this year that he was forced out of the club by CEO Oloboi Commodore. "The decision by the coach to keep me playing cost him his job, and this has been confirmed by four members of the technical team," Badu explained in an interview.

However, the former FIFA U20 World Cup winner has promised to address all the issues he encountered at the club at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Badu's side of the story will provide any clarity on the reported player revolt.