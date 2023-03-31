Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng slams 'clueless' foreign coaches, including Milovan Rajevac

Derek Boateng has criticised former coach Milovan Rajevac for not doing anything extraordinary to achieve the team's quarter-final feat at the 2010 World Cup.

Rajevac led the Black Stars to the last eight, making them the third African nation at the time to achieve that on the world stage.

The former Black Stars midfielder, who played under Rajevac during those successes, downplayed the coach's efforts, indicating that the quality of players at his disposal was the main factor for his success.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Boateng said, "All of the foreign coaches we had while with the Black Stars, including Milovan Rajevac, were clueless. To be honest, we had a great team... Milovan Rajevac and other foreign coaches did nothing out of the ordinary."

Boateng continued, "We trained as if we were playing a match, and every player worked hard to get into the starting lineup. Looking at the squad, there was serious competition in the team, and those foreign coaches did nothing in my opinion."

Currently, Irish-Ghanaian Chris Hughton is in charge of the national team and has made an encouraging start to his reign. He has been tasked to end the Black Stars' trophy drought in next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.