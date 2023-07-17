Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu open to reuniting with Kotoko

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed that he is willing to join his former club, Asante Kotoko if a favourable offer is presented to him.

The 32-year-old who featured for the Porcupine Warriors in 2008 and 2009 on loan from Berekum Chelsea has moved on to achieve remarkable feats in his career.

While he formed part of the Black Satellites side that won the U-20 African Championship, he also scored the decisive penalty kick to win Ghana and Africa their first and only U-20 World Cup after a captivating scoreless final against Brazil.

Having enjoyed fruitful spells with Italian clubs, the dynamic midfielder travelled for a short stint with Chinese club Quindao before returning to Ghana to play for Great Olympics.

Badu, in an interview with Akoma FM, indicated that he was not done with football despite his contract expiration with Great Olympics.

According to him, he is ready to join any of the clubs that would meet his demands including Asante Kotoko.

"My contract with Great Olympics has ended and I'm available for any team that will meet my demands.

"On the question of my rejoining Kotoko, I will tell the fans to be patient and wait for Manhyia to complete the administrative processes," he said.

"When Kotoko presents an offer after that and I find it favorable, I will sign and rejoin them."

Asante Kotoko after failing to defend the Ghana Premier League title are aiming to augment their squad ahead of the upcoming season but would first need to sort out their administrative issues as well as appoint a new coach.