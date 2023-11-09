Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu weds in grand style

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu tied the knot with his longtime partner, Regitta Affua Arthur, in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony held on Thursday, November 11, 2023.

The event took place at a private location in Spintex, Accra, and was attended by family, friends, and several high-profile guests.

The ceremony was graced by several former football stars, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, who came to support their fellow footballer on his special day. Their presence added to the excitement and glamour of the occasion.

One of the highlights of the event was the fleet of luxurious cars that were put on display. Members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club, of which Agyemang Badu is a part, lined up their exotic vehicles to add sparkle to the ceremony.

The sight of the sleek cars was a testament to the couple's love for style and elegance.

Agyemang Badu is well-known for his impressive skills on the football field. He represented Ghana at various levels, including the senior national team, the Black Stars.

His most notable achievement was scoring the final penalty for Ghana to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup. This victory cemented his status as a rising star in the football world.