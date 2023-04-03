Former Black Stars midfielder urges GFA to support Chris Hughton's independence in team selection

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to allow newly appointed coach Chris Hughton to work independently and select his players.

Hughton, who replaced Otto Addo, recently signed a 21-month contract and has recorded his first win as Black Stars coach against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Boateng, who played for Ghana in two AFCON tournaments and two World Cups, believes that Hughton needs support due to his lack of coaching experience in Africa and as a national team coach.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Boateng said, “He needs support from the media, and the GFA should not interfere with his job. He should be left to work independently and be allowed to call his choice of players because you can see that he is a very genuine coach so he needs to get that freedom to work so we can see how it goes."

Boateng, who played for top European clubs including Fulham and Getafe, also highlighted Hughton's credentials as a coach, having previously managed several Premier League teams.

However, as this is his first national team job, Boateng urged Ghanaians to support him.

Hughton will now prepare the Black Stars for their final two games of the qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

The 64-year-old will be hoping to lead the team to their first AFCON trophy in 41 years when the tournament kicks off in Ivory Coast next year.