Former Black Stars player Awudu Issaka praises Stephen Appiah for patriotism and generosity

Former Ghana international Awudu Issaka has commended former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah for his patriotism and generosity towards his academy. Issaka praised Appiah for being a blessing to Ghana and for supporting his academy.

Speaking in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Issaka urged people to give respect to Appiah, who he said was a brand in Ghana and had been a great supporter of his academy.

"In this world, you need to give respect to whom respect is due. Stephen Appiah has been blessed by God. When I heard it initially, I was angry. Stephen Appiah is a blessing for Ghana. If you touch him, you’ve touched 1000 people", Issaka said.

Issaka also condemned the harsh criticisms that were directed at Appiah following his outburst over the perceived alienation of ex-footballers in the running of football in the country.

“The reaction of people to the comments by the man should tell you that Stephen Appiah is loved by Ghanaians and he is untouchable. Stephen Appiah is a brand in Ghana. He has been supporting my academy”, Issaka added.