 Former Black Stars players pay tribute to late Raphael Dwamena

Former Ghana internationals were present at the funeral of late Black Stars forward Raphael Dwamena on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Dwamena, a former Real Zaragoza and Levante player, tragically passed away on November 11 due to a cardiac arrest suffered during a match in the Albanian League for Egnatia.

Former Black Stars players, including Augustine Ahinful, Ibrahim Tanko, Sulley Muntari, Agyemang Badu, Kwadwo Asamoah, Haminu Draman, and Isaac Vorsah, joined notable figures in Ghanaian football to pay their last respects to the late Raphael Dwamena.

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries such as GFA President Kurt Okraku and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, saw heartfelt tributes from the former Black Stars players.

Prior to his passing during the game, Dwamena had faced heart-related challenges that impacted his career, preventing a potential transfer to the English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite health setbacks, including being fitted with a heart monitor in 2017, Dwamena remained determined to pursue his passion and became the top scorer in the Albanian league before his untimely demise.

The late footballer's career left a significant mark, amassing nearly 200 matches as a professional footballer. His impressive record included 98 goals and 42 assists at the club level, highlighting his dedication and skill on the field.