Former Black Stars players plan to honour late Christian Atsu with family collaboration

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has announced plans to meet with his fellow teammates to discuss ways to honour the memory of their late colleague Christian Atsu, who recently passed away in the tragic earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Agyemang-Badu spoke about his former teammate and friend, describing Atsu as a "blessing to Ghana football" and highlighting his contributions to the team during his time as a winger for the national team. He said, "Christian was a great player, a great person, and a great friend. He was a blessing to Ghana football and will always be remembered by his teammates and fans alike."

Agyemang-Badu emphasized that the team will need to collaborate with Atsu's family to determine the appropriate way to honour their late teammate, stating that "we can't just do it alone."

He added, "The footballers will have a meeting this week to see what we can do for our late brother and we can’t just do it alone, we need to collaborate with the family to tell us what we need to do and where we need to do certain things."

The pair played together in three AFCON campaigns and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Agyemang-Badu's announcement comes ahead of Atsu's final funeral rites, which will be held on Friday, March 17 at Ghana’s State House.

During the One Week Observation ceremony held at the Adjiringano AstroTurf over the weekend, it was announced that Atsu's final funeral rites will be held on Friday, March 17.