Former Black Stars players' reunion delights fans in viral video

A recently surfaced video on the internet of former Black Stars players hanging out has garnered a lot of attention from fans.

The video featured John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, and John Paintsil sitting in the back seat of a car being driven by Sulley Muntari, with Derek Boateng sitting in the front seat beside him.

Asamoah Gyan was seen telling jokes that had everyone laughing, except for Sulley Muntari who remained stern-faced. Derek Boateng attempted to include Muntari in the laughter, but Muntari responded with a straight face and the comment "Useless people."

These five players, Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, John Paintsil, Derek Boateng, and Sulley Muntari, were all key members of the Ghanaian team that secured the country's first FIFA World Cup qualification in 2006 in Germany.

They also played together in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where they advanced to the quarter-finals. Fans have been thrilled to see these former teammates together again.