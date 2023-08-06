Former Black Stars shot-stopper Sammy Adjei joins Dreams FC as goalkeepers' coach

Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC have hired former Ghana goalkeeper Sammy Adjei as the club's new goalkeepers' trainer.

The former Hearts of Oak netminder is anticipated to revamp the Still Believe team's goalkeeping unit as they prepare ahead of the 2023/24 season.

With a wealth of experience, he joins the Ghana FA Cup champions, who are strengthening their coaching staff in preparation for their first African season,

“Former Black Stars goalkeeper Sammy Adjei is our new Goalkeeper Coach,” the club wrote on their official Facebook page.

Sammy Adjei is regarded as one of the best to have emerged from Ghana after leading the Black Stars to their first-ever World Cup qualification and leading Hearts of Oak to several titles.

He was a key player in Hearts of Oak's victories over Esperance de Tunis in 2000 and 2001 and Zamalek of Egypt in the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup. Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League six times in a row during this time.

With the Black Stars, the revered goalkeeper made 37 appearances.

Dreams FC will be playing Milo FC of Guinea in their first match of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Still Believe team will travel to Guinea for the opening league match before the rematch at the Accra Sports Stadium.